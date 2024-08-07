RedMagic 9S Pro Review: A Mobile Gaming Sweet Spot For Power, Battery, And Price

The box for RedMagic's 9S Pro is a bit more subtle than its marketing and reputation implies. Which isn't to say the packaging for a smartphone (which will almost certainly end up in a drawer, closet, or landfill somewhere) needs to be ostentatious, it's just kind of a surprise in this particular case.

What's less or a surprise is what's inside the somewhat nondescript box — aside from the obvious piece of hardware this review is about. A sturdy (though somewhat distractingly brightly colored) USB-C charging cable, an outlet plug to attach said cable to, a basic guide book going over buttons and ports, and a small tool for opening the SIM card slot.

Rob Rich/SlashGear

There is one surprise, though: A clear plastic shell meant to go on the outside of the phone. It's no substitute for a properly durable smartphone case, but having any sort of protection included is definitely nice. It's also easy enough to remove or leave in the packaging, so if and when a suitably sturdy replacement comes along the swap will be easy. If nothing else, having a temporary added layer of protection (no matter how slight) out of the box is much appreciated.

OF NOTE: While this sort of simple protective accessory is relatively common in devices released internationally, if this device were released in the United States, such a simple gesture on the part of the manufacturer would be a welcome surprise indeed.