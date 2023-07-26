5 Of The Most Durable Android Phone Cases In 2023
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A phone case is always a good idea — a small investment in the right case can save you a lot of money if it keeps you from having to fix or replace a device after a bad drop. They also protect against daily wear and tear, dust, and scratches. Cases can also focus on different features. Some include extra batteries to extend the life of your phone, while others are lighter and thinner for convenience. Still, others focus on a case's primary duty: to protect your phone. These more rugged cases are typically thicker, heavier, and designed specifically against drops and other damage. The best ones even have MIL-STD certifications, meaning they are military standard and tested repeatedly to ensure they work.
If you're an Android user, you'll need to be especially careful picking out a case. There are fewer iPhone models, so it's easier for cases to fit. Androids come in all shapes and sizes, and so do the cases built for them. Some will even vary in price or color options. Here are the most durable Android phone cases on the market, but before you make a purchase, make sure the case you're getting specifically fits your Android phone, whether it's from Samsung, Google, Motorola, or a different brand.
Otterbox Defender Pro
Otterbox is one of the most-recognized names in protective cases, and for good reason — nearly all of its products do a good job of protecting smartphones. But one of its standout cases is the Otterbox Defender Pro, which is available for the Pixel 7, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and Galaxy S23 Plus, among other models. Unlike many other phone cases that focus primarily on durability, it also comes in several stylish colors, including a blue/yellow "Sails and Sun" option and a pink "Morning Sky" option.
The Defender Pro is built with a robust, but comfortable, polycarbonate shell and synthetic rubber slipcover that can protect against dirt, scrapes, and bumps. Perhaps most importantly, it will keep your phone safe if and when you drop it, as it's been tested to withstand four times as many drops as required for a MIL-STD-810G 516.6 certification. It also comes with port covers to protect your phone's vulnerable access points and allows for wireless charging so you can keep your charging port closed as long as you'd like. The case is also treated with an antimicrobial additive to help inhibit bacterial growth around your phone for an extra layer of protection.
The Otterbox Defender Pro is pricey for a phone case, however — even for one made to be extra protective. Fortunately, Otterbox doesn't charge different prices based on size or color, so you can get one in the color and phone size of your choice for $64.95 on Amazon.
Poetic Revolution
One good thing about Poetic, which makes several different quality phone cases, is that it offers products not just for the Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel, but for other brands as well, including LG, Motorola, OnePlus, and even the Nothing Phone 2. The Poetic Revolution is a great option if you're looking for a durable case that can protect your Android phone from scratches, dents, and shocks. The case comes in two pieces and three layers, completely surrounding your phone with its robust, impact-resistant, thermoplastic polyurethane material. The Revolution has also been drop-tested at 20 feet for its military-grade MIL-STD-810G 516.6 rating and has raised lips around its perimeter for extra protection.
The case also comes with a built-in kickstand, perfect for streaming videos or using your phone for video calls. Because the case is two pieces and available for so many phone models, you have to be extra careful when buying one, and making sure it fits your phone. Unfortunately, some models don't come with a screen protector, so if that's a priority for you, you'll want to be extra cautious when selecting the right option. Prices and colors can vary depending on which size you get, which also complicates things. A blue Poetic Revolution case for the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, for example, costs $20.95 on Amazon.
Spigen Tough Armor
Spigen has a good reputation for making quality phone cases, including ones with some cool-looking retro designs. But if you're looking for functionality over aesthetics, Spigen also makes durable cases, including its line of Tough Armor options for Android phones. Tough Armor cases don't really offer anything innovative, but they're very sturdy and have a lot of the same features you'd find with most durable phone cases: raised edges, a strong-but-flexible polycarbonate material, a built-in kickstand, and wireless functionality.
While some of Spigen's other cases may have really fun designs, its Tough Armor line is unfortunately limited to just a few dull colors, including black and gray (however, a darker green option is available for some models). The abyss green version of the Tough Armor case for the Galaxy S23 retails for $45, though you can currently find it on Amazon for $22, more than half that price (the black option is a dollar cheaper).
Tech21 Evo Tactile
The Tech 21 Evo Tactile is a no-frills case that has a simple design and will keep your phone safe. It has a non-slip grip to help prevent you from dropping your phone in the first place, and if you do drop it, the phone has been independently tested for multiple drops at 16 feet. Additional features include compatibility for wireless charging, as well as enhanced protection around your Android's camera lenses, arguably the most vulnerable part of a phone case.
If you're looking for an environmentally-conscious option for your Android phone case, Tech21 touts "waste responsible innovation" for its Evo Tactile, using materials that will help it disintegrate faster when disposed of. Like some other rugged cases, one downside to the Tech21 Evo Tactile is that it comes in limited colors, if aesthetics are as important to you as protection. The Evo Tactile for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes in just black or green, and costs $39.95 on Amazon.
Ghostek Nautical Slim
The most durable cases for Android phones are typically meant to guard against scratches and damage from drops and bumps. But some people need to protect their devices from water, as well. While many modern phones are water resistant, and many good phone cases will provide even further protection, if you're looking for something truly waterproof, you'll want to purchase a Ghostek Nautical case. The Ghostek Nautical has an IP68 rating and can keep your phone dry and secure underwater for up to an hour, even at a depth of 20 feet. On dry land, it can also protect against drop damage from up to 12 feet.
Despite being waterproof, the case allows for a clear phone signal and allows for wireless charging. Its buttons are also specifically built to be responsive underwater. The case itself is thin and relatively light and is comfortable to hold, has a good grip, and is scratch resistant. Prices vary depending on what model Android you're looking to go snorkeling with, which can be annoying. The Ghostek Nautical Slim for the Galaxy S23 Ultra costs $40 on Amazon and comes in two colors: black and clear. Other Ghostek cases have some cool–looking colors, but if you're going with the waterproof Nautical, most models are limited to just those two options, unfortunately.