5 Of The Most Durable Android Phone Cases In 2023

Otterbox is one of the most-recognized names in protective cases, and for good reason — nearly all of its products do a good job of protecting smartphones. But one of its standout cases is the Otterbox Defender Pro, which is available for the Pixel 7, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and Galaxy S23 Plus, among other models. Unlike many other phone cases that focus primarily on durability, it also comes in several stylish colors, including a blue/yellow "Sails and Sun" option and a pink "Morning Sky" option.

The Defender Pro is built with a robust, but comfortable, polycarbonate shell and synthetic rubber slipcover that can protect against dirt, scrapes, and bumps. Perhaps most importantly, it will keep your phone safe if and when you drop it, as it's been tested to withstand four times as many drops as required for a MIL-STD-810G 516.6 certification. It also comes with port covers to protect your phone's vulnerable access points and allows for wireless charging so you can keep your charging port closed as long as you'd like. The case is also treated with an antimicrobial additive to help inhibit bacterial growth around your phone for an extra layer of protection.

The Otterbox Defender Pro is pricey for a phone case, however — even for one made to be extra protective. Fortunately, Otterbox doesn't charge different prices based on size or color, so you can get one in the color and phone size of your choice for $64.95 on Amazon.