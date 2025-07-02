10 Of The Best Phone Cameras Available In 2025, Tested And Ranked By Price

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you were to look at the smartphone segment, more specifically, camera hardware, it's apparent that innovation is a saturated field. Camera sensors have either stopped at 200-megapixel peak resolution, or the sensor format has switched to the 1-inch sensor size peak. Every brand is playing with roughly the same combination, and just switching things around depending on the sensor they want to get the best out from. That assumption is misplaced, and I've witnessed it in person.

Over the past eight months, I've tried over a dozen high-end phones, from the latest iPhones to the best from Samsung. Of course, Google's Pixel phones have remained the focus of attention in the Android segment. But in the past couple of years, the best of smartphone camera innovation has eluded the U.S. market. What follows is a list of the best camera phones I tested in the past few months, pushing them as my daily driver for everything from Instagram selfies to video clips for documentary projects.

As part of the ranking protocol, each smartphone was tested in similar lighting, subject, and range scenarios. These are the same protocols that go into the full-fledged reviews of any smartphone we test to ensure consistency and reliability. All the pictures were clicked using the default camera app on these phones, and analyzed on an OLED screen without any post-processing applied. Also, keep in mind that some of these phones aren't available in the U.S. officially, so you will have to take the usual import route.