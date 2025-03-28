Porsche Design Honor Magic 7 RSR Review: A Smartphone Special Edition That Feels Driven

The Porsche Design Honor Magic 7 RSR is a smartphone that's made to impress. It's rolling with a big, sharp, smooth display, it has excellent camera arrays on both its front and back, and its hardware has been given an infusion of daring and delightful flare. Much like past collaborations between Honor and Porsche Design — like we saw in our Honor Magic V2 Porsche Design Edition Review — this smartphone does not cut corners.

At the same time, it's not for everyone. It isn't an iPhone, it is not as gigantic as a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and it doesn't have a display that folds this way or that. This Porsche Design Honor Magic 7 RSR is a powerful, striking modern mobile phone that's ready to hold its own against the biggest names on the market. But you're not here to compare your phone to someone else's phone — you just want to know if this one is worth the cash you'll pay to own it.

Honor provided us with a Porsche Design Honor Magic 7 RSR to get a top-to-bottom look at how their most advanced device fares in everyday life. Before you drop in and assume you'll be able to purchase this device at your local outlet store or mobile carrier — take note: despite this being a "Global Edition" of the device, this Porsche Design Honor Magic 7 RSR is not available for sale in the United States.

