Honor 200 Pro Review: Stunning Portrait Photography In A Fine Phone

It's hard for a phone to find an identity sometimes. As black rectangle after black rectangle hits the market, it seems like every phone needs a gimmick to make it stand out from the crowd. Sometimes that works, other times, not so much. So, when a phone comes along with a real showstopper of a talent, you stop and take notice.

The Honor 200 Pro isn't quite a one-trick pony — it has a lot going for it. But the one area that really stands out has to be photography, and specifically portrait photography. That's not for everyone, that's for sure, but it wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that this is one of the best portrait photography phones I have ever used.

What's funny about that is, I'm not so sure it's for the reason that Honor thinks it is. Honor wants to tell you it's really good for one reason, and even hosted myself and other media in Paris to show me that reason. In the meantime, my testing has shown that it's for a similar yet distinctly different reason, and we will get to all of that. I have been using an Honor 200 Pro review sample provided by Honor for one week, and this is my full review.