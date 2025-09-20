5 Raspberry Pi Projects Users Say Will Upgrade Any Smart Home Setup

Home security is well within the domain of Raspberry Pi devices. You can build a simple Raspberry Pi home security camera in no time. If you want a simple alarm system, we recommend a Raspberry Pi project by YouTuber GreatScott!. All it does is push a notification to your phone when it detects your door opening. Simple, but imagine how useful it would be with an existing home security camera setup. If you get a notification that the door is opened, you can immediately open the cameras and see who it is.

GreatScott! was able to use an older Raspberry Pi 3, so you won't need the most current Raspberry Pi model to run it. This setup functions as a Home Assistant server that talks to your smart alarm setup over the local network and allows you to get notifications even when you're not at home. GreatScott! makes clear that this Raspberry Pi Home Assistant server is the basis for an entire open-source home automation system based on the ESPHome project, leaving the door open (pun intended) to upgrade your home with a lot more.

The setup works like this: You have an ESP8266 board connected to a reed switch — a magnet that detects when a door opens. You'll then add the board to your ESPHome system and create an automation that sends a notification every time it's opened. You can add a physical toggle to disable it whenever you're home. Aside from a little copy-and-paste coding and very basic electrical work, this project is one of the easier ones. GreatScott! mounted his Raspberry Pi in the breaker box and the ESP board in a 3D-printed case, but it's up to you how you set things up.