3 Smart Cat Feeders That Let You Monitor Your Pet's Special Diet

The health of your feline friends is important, but you might not realize the significance your cat's diet plays in their overall well-being. There are many varieties of pet food available, but often times the issue isn't the ingredients of the cat food, but the quantity and frequency they're fed. For example, gravity feeders can lead some kitties to consume far too much throughout the day, leading to weight problems. According to VCAhospitals.com, nearly 60% of domestic North American cats are considered overweight. Fortunately, if your furry friend is a bit on the "chonky" side, there are some tech-infused cat feeders that can help you maintain healthy portions.

There are several advanced products that use things like smartphone applications, cameras, Wi-Fi capability, and more, to track pet meals from anywhere. The following products were chosen because of positive reception at online retailers, included in "best-of" lists from various online outlets, or garnered positive praise from expert reviews.