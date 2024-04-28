Every Current Raspberry Pi Model (And The Differences Between Them)

Of all the Pi computers on offer, the Raspberry Pi Zero is the smallest and cheapest. At a price of just $10, it contains nearly all the essentials for such a small computer to work, including a micro SD card slot for storage and a mini HDMI port for display options. Its CPU is nothing special, only providing 1 GHz and single-core performance, and it only has 512 megabytes of RAM, but it shouldn't have too many problems handling cheaper Raspberry Pi projects.

Unfortunately, the greatest flaw of the base Pi Zero model might turn most customers away. It lacks wireless capabilities entirely, rendering it unable to connect to the internet without an ethernet adapter. Considering how the only way to connect such an adapter is through the product's micro USB port, even those who manage to get onto the internet might not be too happy with browser performance. The only other USB port is designed purely to power the device, so connectivity will be limited regardless of whether the Zero is used to go online.

Some of the device's other quirks are present in other Raspberry Pi Zero models, too. For all of them, the onboard 40-pin header is unpopulated, so extra work will need to be done to connect HAT devices like miniature displays and signal receivers. They're all around the same size — 2.5 x 1.2 x .2 inches — which makes them the obvious choice for those without space, but anyone looking for extra connectivity might not mind something a little bigger.