Everything You Need To Know About Overclocking Your Raspberry Pi

The Raspberry Pi has been a versatile and inexpensive computing system since its 2012 launch. With a wide range of possible uses, from controlling external components to Raspberry Pi-powered arcade cabinets, media centers, and digital instrument effects processors, the Pi seems to have endless uses. The best Raspberry Pi projects to check out in 2023 is a great place to start if you need new ideas.

Expanded functionality has been the basis for the Raspberry Pi Foundation, whose mission is to help empower the next generation to enhance the digital world further. But, just as with any piece of electronic equipment, some want to see how far they can push its capabilities.

Overclocking is a popular pastime with hardcore PC gamers who want to utilize as much power out of their rigs as possible. Since the Raspberry Pi is essentially a tiny computer, can you overclock it, making it perform at levels beyond its default settings? If you can, should you?