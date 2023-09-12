Raspberry Pi Vs Arduino: What's The Difference, And Which Is Better?

The Arduino and the Rasberry Pi often get compared when prospective tinkerers look for a device to mess around with. Although they are similar in size, they have some major differences. The biggest is that the Arduino is a microcontroller, while the Raspberry Pi is a microcomputer. This drastically changes what each of these devices can accomplish.

Built with a Texas Instruments microcontroller, the Arduino is designed to control electronic components using a single program. Some of the things that the device can control include motors, sensors, and lights. On the other hand, the Raspberry Pi can do much more than the Arduino, as it is a full-blown computer. Its features include Bluetooth support, USB slots, and, most importantly, the ability to run a special branch of the Linux operating system. Because of this, Raspberry Pi owners can pull off crazy builds that just aren't possible on the Arduino.

But that doesn't mean the Raspberry Pi is a straight-up better option for everyone, as the Arduino has some advantages. For one, the Arduino requires less power. The Arduino also has more comprehensive general-purpose input-output pins.