Why You Should Build Your Own Raspberry Pi Arcade Cabinet

There are few gaming experiences as joyful as an arcade, the tactile aspect, the limiting gameplay, reliance on your wits, and the number of coins you have on you. In the age of multi-million dollar AAA games and open-world games that offer entire worlds at your fingertips, there is still something charming and special about playing an arcade game. Sure, there are many emulators, for consoles, PCs, and even phones, that let you play classic games, but there is nothing like actually having a physical cabinet with a couple of buttons and a single joystick.

Today, there are several ways of buying retro cabinets, like the popular company Arcade1Up, which sells replica arcade cabinets at a smaller and more manageable scale (though there are full-size options). These are very popular and there are officially licensed cabinets for some of the biggest and most beloved arcade games out there, from "Pac-Man" and "Mortal Kombat," to "The Simpsons" and "NBA Jam."

As we've covered here plenty of times before, however, we live in a time where you can mod and customize virtually every digital device you can own, so why not do it with retro arcades? If you want to own your own arcade cabinet, you might want to build an arcade cabinet using a Raspberry Pi.