Is The Nintendo Switch Still Worth Buying In 2023?

It's been six years since the Nintendo Switch released, and the console has quickly risen to becoming one of the biggest consoles of all time. Switch sales surpassed the PS4 and nabbed the title of the third best-selling console of all time, only behind the PlayStation 2 and the Nintendo DS.

This is a mighty impressive feat, considering how goofy and unproven the console was when the very first announcement video came out. Focused on the clicking sound the Joy-Con does when you connect it to the console, Nintendo succeeded in pushing an affordable, modular, hybrid gaming console to the masses.

The Nintendo Switch has outlasted the life cycle of the Wii and the Wii U, and the time between the Wii U and the release of the Switch. If you somehow have spent all that time and still haven't bought a Nintendo Switch, then it is worth asking whether it is still worth buying a Nintendo Switch in 2023. The short answer is yes, and here's why.