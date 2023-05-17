Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Breaks Series Records, Sells 10m In 3 Days

Over 10 million of your bodies were extremely ready for a new "Zelda" game. Nintendo has announced that "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" has become the fastest-selling game in the franchise's 35-year history, breaking through the aforementioned mark within its first three days of availability.

From that count, the Americas accounted for more than 4 million units moved, making it the fastest-selling Nintendo game ever in that region. Those look like "Pokemon" numbers, but "Zelda" seems to be building a mainstream audience on the back of increasingly compelling open-world adventures.

"Tears of the Kingdom" has earned near-perfect review scores across the board: Metacritic currently shows an aggregate score of 96 based on 93 critic reviews. A plethora of outlets awarded it 10/10-equivalent scores for building on the previous title, "Breath of the Wild," with new and refined gameplay systems, more interesting baddies for Link to slay, an open world even more vastly designed than its predecessor's — as well as the continuation of what's shaping up to be one of gaming's best stories ever told.

The game isn't without its faults, however. It suffers from some of the same technical issues as "Breath of the Wild," namely inconsistent framerates. However, you can also consider that a testament to the developers' intent to squeeze more out of the Nintendo Switch's aging hardware than most ever attempt. "Tears of the Kingdom" pushes the handheld-console hybrid to its absolute limits in all facets.