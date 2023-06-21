Super Mario Bros Wonder Introduces Elephant Mario On Nintendo Switch This October

Nintendo has big plans for the "Mario" fandom this year, as the company announced not one, but two "Mario" titles at its Nintendo Direct event earlier today. Among them is "Super Mario Bros. Wonder," a side-scrolling 2D platformer with a snazzy visual upgrade over the original that it is slated to hit the stores on October 20.

The first fresh entry in the 2D "Super Mario Bros." family in over a decade, "Super Mario Wonder" is coming to the Switch series consoles later this year. Notably, it will also have players embark on a journey by taking on the roles of Luigi, Yoshi, Toad, and Princess Peach. However, beyond just expanding the pool of playable characters, the developers have also paid special attention to the game's overall environmental design and game mechanics.

In "Super Mario Bros. Wonder," everything around Mario seems to come alive when you touch a Wonder Flower. "Pipes could come alive, hordes of enemies may appear, characters might change their looks, for example — transforming the gameplay in unpredictable ways," says Nintendo's press release.