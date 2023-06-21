SNES Classic Super Mario RPG Is Being Remade For Switch

Players can control Mario, Princess Peach, Bowser, Mallow, and Geno, leveling up and unlocking new abilities. Besides the regular turn-based combat gameplay, there are also plenty of minigames to play, silly NPCs to chat with, and secrets to uncover. It's not currently clear if or what new content may be added to the game.

The original "Super Mario RPG" set itself apart from RPG contemporaries of the time with its "Timed Hits" combat system, allowing players to power up their attacks and spells with timed button presses during animations. This system has carried over to the remake, with a little extra flashiness thanks to the more detailed animations and updated art style.

There are also hints on the screen to make it a bit clearer as to when you need to push the button, as well as when enemy attacks can and can't be blocked. There appears to be a new meter on the combat screen at the bottom-left which fills up as you deal damage, though the trailer did not make clear exactly what this meter is for, but it appears to be a new feature.

The "Super Mario RPG" remake release physically and digitally on the Nintendo Switch on November 17, 2023. Preorders will open on the Switch Store later today. The Switch Store page is not yet live at the time of writing, and it is unknown how much Nintendo will charge for the remake.