Final Super Mario Bros Movie Trailer Has Secret Treats For Nintendo Fans

The final trailer for "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" features all of the core cast members, including Chris Pratt in his controversial voice role as Mario. Browser — who is voiced by Jack Black — arguably takes center stage in this trailer as fans get to see him rallying troops. Charlie Day's Luigi and Anya Taylor-Joy's Princess Peach are also both featured fairly heavily in the trailer, as well.

Though this trailer isn't nearly as long as the first one, it does give fans a wider look at the animated Mushroom Kingdom and other various environments that'll be featured in the movie. There are a number of hidden Easter eggs and treats for those who played the games dating back to the original titles. Do you have fond memories of staying up late playing with friends on the Rainbow Road in "Mario Kart 64"? Based on the final trailer, you'll get to experience that environment in an entirely different way once "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" hits theaters.

The final trailer also offers up some solid hints about the movie's plot, showing Bowser and his troops (only some of which he knows by name) invading kingdoms far and wide. The Mushroom Kingdom ends up in Bowser's sights, but it seems Mario and his friends are more of a challenge than expected.