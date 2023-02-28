The Super Mario Bros. Movie Just Had Its Release Date Bumped Up

If you've already circled the release date of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" in your calendar, you will have to get your eraser. Nintendo has just let everyone know that the movie has a brand new release date, and instead of being delayed, it's now set to launch sooner. However, as is often the case, the dates vary globally.

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" marks yet another instance of a video game making it to the big screens in an animated (or semi-animated) form. One of the most recent examples of this has to be the "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie. The initial reveal of the fierce blue hedgehog had the internet in an uproar until the animation was redone completely. With that change, the film was successful enough to score a sequel, aptly named "Sonic the Hedgehog 2."

Seeing as "Super Mario" games have been popular for years and years, it's no surprise that the famous Italian plumber is also making it to the cinemas. The movie has a star-studded cast and might be a hit if everything goes well. The cast includes Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), and Jack Black (Bowser).