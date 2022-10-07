Here's The First Trailer For The Super Mario Bros Movie

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" finally has its first trailer confirming some early suspicions while also adding some new questions into the mix. Nintendo's much-anticipated film was announced as early as 2018, with details of its official casting being revealed in 2021. However, there's been quite a scarcity of teasers, which only led to more speculation on what exactly the film might feature. What's known about "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" so far — aside from its casting and sole promotional poster — is that it will be handled by Universal Pictures and its co-owned animated film studio Illumination Entertainment.

While Nintendo might've just nabbed its own film studio recently, Illumination already has various notable films under its resume, such as "The Secret Life of Pets," "Sing," and the "Despicable Me" franchise, to name a few. Sure, this might already give fans a notion of what to expect from the film, but the newly unveiled "Super Mario Bros. Movie" trailer forms an even better picture of things to come from this legendary videogame series' silver screen debut – nope, the campy 1993 live-action film doesn't count.