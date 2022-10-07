Here's The First Trailer For The Super Mario Bros Movie
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" finally has its first trailer confirming some early suspicions while also adding some new questions into the mix. Nintendo's much-anticipated film was announced as early as 2018, with details of its official casting being revealed in 2021. However, there's been quite a scarcity of teasers, which only led to more speculation on what exactly the film might feature. What's known about "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" so far — aside from its casting and sole promotional poster — is that it will be handled by Universal Pictures and its co-owned animated film studio Illumination Entertainment.
While Nintendo might've just nabbed its own film studio recently, Illumination already has various notable films under its resume, such as "The Secret Life of Pets," "Sing," and the "Despicable Me" franchise, to name a few. Sure, this might already give fans a notion of what to expect from the film, but the newly unveiled "Super Mario Bros. Movie" trailer forms an even better picture of things to come from this legendary videogame series' silver screen debut – nope, the campy 1993 live-action film doesn't count.
It's-a me... Mario?
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" trailer above starts off with Mario's notorious arch-nemesis Bowser, who can be seen against an army of... penguins? Yes, the penguins — which initially made waves in "Super Mario 64" — seem to be back in this movie, at least for a cameo. Bowser easily dispatches the penguins and steals the castle's power star, leaving fans awaiting their favorite Italian plumber. Afterwards, Mario finally shows up in the Mushroom Kingdom and meets none other than Toad.
Although there's a plethora of Mario incarnations throughout the franchise, Mario's bewilderment upon entering Mushroom Kingdom suggests the film's going for a more of an origin story. Other notable appearances include Koopa Troopas and Magikoopa, with Luigi escaping a horde of Dry Bones during the trailer's closing segment. Fortunately, the designs of the iconic characters shown appear to be accurately recreated in the film, because producers should know by now what happens when video game-based movie trailers don't meet the fans' expectations. Unfortunately, the rest of the confirmed characters in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," such as Princess Peach and Donkey Kong, are still nowhere to be seen. Will there be any Yoshi cameos? Will Mario say his famous catchphrases? Hopefully we'll find out soon. "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" will debut in U.S. theaters on April 7, 2023.