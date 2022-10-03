Nintendo Officially Owns A Movie Studio Now

It's official — Nintendo now owns a movie studio. Following an acquisition that took place earlier in 2022, Nintendo managed to lock down the deal and fully change the branding of Dynamo Pictures, which is the studio that Nintendo now owns. Having renamed it to Nintendo Pictures, will the company now try to create full-scale movies and shows based on some of our favorite games? Here's everything we know.

Nintendo closed the deal in July 2022, officially buying out Dynamo Pictures, a studio with which it previously collaborated. In the filing, Nintendo projected that "the acquisition will have only a minor effect on Nintendo's results for this fiscal year." Even back then, it was already known that Nintendo would rename the studio, but other plans for it were pretty vague. The company has only revealed that the acquisition is meant to "strengthen the planning and production structure of visual content in the Nintendo group." All of this can be found in the official filing.

Prior to Nintendo taking the reins, Dynamo Pictures maintained an impressive portfolio of both animation and motion capture projects. It worked on several games, including Nintendo's own "Pikmin," as well as "Death Stranding and "Resident Evil." It also collaborated with Studio Ghibli on "Earwing and the Witch" and it assisted motion capture work in "Ghost in the Shell." What will the studio do now that it's in Nintendo's hands?