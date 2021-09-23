Super Mario Bros. movie details revealed in latest Nintendo Direct

The next big movie in the Nintendo universe will be Super Mario Bros. — and thanks to the company’s latest Direct broadcast, we now have more details about the title. Super Mario Bros. will have a star-studded cast with several big-name actors playing the voices of Mario and all of his companions (and enemies).

Super Mario Bros. the movie will be an animated update to the terrible live-action flick released in the early ’90s. A new generation of viewers will get to watch Mario as he and his brother Luigi head into the game’s familiar underground labyrinth to save the princess.

The movie comes from Illumination, the studio behind titles like Despicable Me, and Shigeru Miyamoto who revealed some new details about the movie during the Nintendo Direct broadcast on Thursday. Among other things, Nintendo revealed that Super Mario Bros. will hit theaters during the 2022 holiday season.

For those in North America, the movie will premiere in theaters on December 21, 2022; Nintendo will return with hard release dates for other markets soon. Chris Pratt will play the voice of Mario, while Anya Taylor-Joy will play Princess Peach, Charlie Day will play Luigi, Jack Black will play Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key will play Toad, and Seth Rogen will play Donkey Kong.

Nintendo also revealed that Charles Martinet — the original voice of Mario — will also have some ‘surprise cameos’ in the upcoming animated movie, though details about that weren’t revealed. That’s all Nintendo has to say about Super Mario Bros. at this time, but additional information will surface in the coming months.