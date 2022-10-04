The First Trailer For Nintendo's Super Mario Movie Is Just Around The Corner
It feels like forever since the September 2021 Nintendo Direct dropped the incredibly bizarre bombshell that is the primary voice cast for the upcoming "Super Mario Bros." movie. And yet here we are, standing on the edge of The Abyss — only a few days away from the first official trailer release on October 6, 2022, at 4:05 p.m. ET (1:05 p.m. PT), as announced by Nintendo on Twitter.
Granted, choices like Anya-Taylor Joy as Princess Peach and Jack Black as Bowser aren't quite as out there, but are any of us truly ready to hear Mario as voiced by Chris Pratt? Or Charlie Day as Luigi? Then again, a lot of people doubted the casting of Heath Ledger as The Joker in 2008's "The Dark Knight," and he ended up being arguably one of the best live-action depictions of the character.
Plus the movie is being handled by Illumination Entertainment, with a filmography that includes notables like the "Despicable Me" series and a couple of decent Dr. Seuss adaptations by way of "The Lorax" and "The Grinch." So hopefully "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" turns out more like one of those and less like "Sing 2."
The tweet has some hints about what to expect
Until the trailer (presumably) provides more plot details, the only official thing we have to go on is the promotional poster Nintendo shared in its announcement tweet. But we can make a few guesses based on what it shows us. Judging by the adventuring gear popping out of Toad's backpack, it looks like the character might be pulling double-duty as both Toad and Captain Toad, the puzzle-solving explorer first introduced in "Super Mario Galaxy," who has since gone on to get his own game on the Switch.
It also appears as though Toad is showing Mario around this particular area of the Mushroom Kingdom, with what looks like Princess Peach's castle way out on the horizon. Really though, the promotional image just raises more questions (that will hopefully be answered at least somewhat by the upcoming trailer).
Does this mean that the story will touch on Mario's introduction to the world? Or is it just thing specific marketplace-looking area that he hasn't seen before? Is that wood-carrying Toad with the yellow spots staring at Mario because he's a celebrity (as he tends to be in many of the "Mario" games these days), or is it because nobody's seen a person like Mario before in this world? Also, why isn't Luigi with Mario? Speculation aside, if the film itself looks as good as what we can see in that photo, it's at least going to be a pleasure to look at.