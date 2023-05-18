The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Review - Welcome To Zelden Ring

Most (not all, but most) "Zelda" games act as standalone stories that may or may not share a world and timeline, but almost never follow the same characters — despite many of them sharing names and likenesses. "Tears of the Kingdom" is one of those outliers as it acts as a (more-or-less) direct sequel to "Breath of the Wild."

Hyrule is free of the threat of Calamity Gannon, and both Link and Zelda are spending their free time helping the kingdom rebuild. Though now there's a mysterious miasma drifting up from the depths below Castle Hyrule, so, of course, the pair have to investigate. Also, of course, this seemingly innocent act causes a ripple effect that puts the world in danger once more. It also quite literally tears the kingdom apart, with massive chasms opening up all over the map and a number of mysterious floating islands appearing hundreds of feet above the landscape. Oh, and Zelda's been "fridged" again. Because of course. But at least this time she still has some agency.

It won't be difficult to piece together some of the plot's intentions, even early on, but something about the way "Tears of the Kingdom" focuses more on the here and now (with a smattering of the distant past) rather than rigidly tying itself to centuries-old events makes the story a lot easier to invest in.