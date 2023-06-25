5 Of The Best Emulator Apps To Use On Android

When it comes to playing classic games like "Yoshi's Island," you have a few options: purchase the original console, such as the SNES; buy an official re-release of the game for a modern platform if possible; or download the ROM version of a game and play it using an emulator. While the latter method isn't officially condoned, many classic games haven't been released for modern consoles nor made available through services like Nintendo's SNES game catalog for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. As such, emulation is your only option if you can't get ahold of the original hardware.

Not only does emulation provide access to these classic games, but you can even enjoy them on an Android device. Your Android smartphone isn't going to be running semi-recent games like those from the Xbox 360 or PS3 era, but it can be a solid way to enjoy 8-bit, 16-bit, and even some 3D titles without much of an issue. The games you can play will come down to which emulator you install as there's a different one for each console — though, of course, there's nothing stopping you from installing more than one app.