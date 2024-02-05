6 Raspberry Pi Projects That Won't Break The Bank

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Raspberry Pi is the master of versatility. Whatever you're aiming to do, you'll more than likely find a Raspberry Pi project out there for it. Dreaming of upgrading to a smart home? There's a Pi project that can automate your house. How about a spooky Halloween setup to awe your guests? Yep, there's a Raspberry Pi-powered decoration you can DIY too. Indeed, the Pi's wide array of applications is astounding — pretty much the only limitation is your imagination (and of course, the Pi's computing power).

Browsing through the thousands of Pi projects online, you'll probably notice that several come with a laundry list of components, some of which have hefty price tags. If you're just dipping your toes into the realm of Raspberry Pi and don't want to invest heaps of cash on a trial run, fear not. There's a host of budget-friendly Raspberry Pi projects at your disposal, perfect not only for electronic beginners but also those who want to test out their newly learned programming skills. Here are six of the best ones to get you started.