The Raspberry Pi Project That'll Automate Your Whole House

In recent years, many have been jumping on the smart home bandwagon. Your neighbor installed a smart doorbell that lets them view real-time footage of their front door from their phone. Your coworker uses a garage door opener that can be closed right from the comfort of their bedroom. Your sister raves about her precision oven that makes a perfectly cooked roast even without her stepping inside the kitchen.

Indeed, smart home gadgets not only offer undeniable convenience but also increase the users' quality of life. Unfortunately, one downside of these devices is their hefty price tag. For instance, some smart doorbells can go as high as $400.

The good news, though, is that you wouldn't need to spend as much if you're a DIY enthusiast who loves tinkering. There's a nifty home automation project you can make with both Raspberry Pi and Arduino to transform your house from dumb to smart.