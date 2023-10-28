This Raspberry Pi Project Is Sure To Give Your Friends A Scare This Halloween

True to its name, the Living Portrait is an artwork with a thrilling twist — it suddenly bursts into life every time someone approaches the portrait or motion is detected in its proximity. Initially, it displays a static and normal-looking person. But once triggered, it automatically morphs into a disturbing and horrifying zombie-like figure, complete with movements and scream sound effects that are sure to send shivers down the spine of the unsuspecting audience.

The Living Portrait is powered by two primary components: a Raspberry Pi and a Passive Infrared (PIR) Motion Sensor. The PIR sensor scans the area of any movement, typically covering a range of up to 20 feet. Upon detecting motion, the sensor sends a signal to the Raspberry Pi, which, in turn, processes the input and triggers the pre-installed media player to start playing the haunting video.

This easy Raspberry Pi project requires only four hardware parts: the Raspberry Pi, PIR sensor, monitor or TV display, and an appropriate frame to encase the display. For the video content, the creator initially used an UnLiving Portrait video from AtmosFX. However, you're free to make or source your own media. Just keep in mind that the Python code used in the project works by pausing the video before the scary transformation to show the normal-looking portrait. You'd want to use a video that has a similar effect when paused.