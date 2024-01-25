Essential Raspberry Pi 5 Accessories For Your Next Project

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

On its own, the Raspberry Pi 5 is a powerful piece of kit. It's twice as fast as its predecessor, the Raspberry Pi 4, and comes in two varieties. You can opt for 4GB of RAM or 8GB if you need a bit of extra multitasking ability. The speed boost is even more impressive when you consider the Pi's processor is the first Raspberry Pi has actually designed itself. Connectivity has also received a bit of a boost with this latest generation of Pi.

The Pi 5 launched back in October of 2023, just over four years after the Pi 4 hit the market. Its MSRP is $40 for the 4GB version, and $80 for the 8GB model. However, its a Pi, so demand is very high. As a result, you can expect to pay a premium on both models of the micro computer, with some outlets even selling their Pis for close to twice the MSRP. While affordability is one of the Pi's main selling points, it's been difficult to find one at the price Raspberry Pi intended for several years now. Still, if you don't mind splashing the cash you can also purchase a few key accessories to go along with your new Pi. These are some of the best to consider.