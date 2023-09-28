Raspberry Pi 5 Revealed As 'Radical Overhaul' For Platform - Here's What's New

The Raspberry Pi is a credit-card-sized, single-board computer (SBC) developed by the Raspberry Pi Foundation. Originally launched in 2012 with the aim of making computing more accessible and affordable, Raspberry Pi computers have since become popular among hobbyists, educators, and businesses alike, thanks to their versatility, affordability, and ease of use.

Announced on September 28, 2023, the Raspberry Pi 5 is the latest generation of the Raspberry Pi platform and succeeds the Raspberry Pi 4 series — which has been around for over four years now, launching in June 2019.

As expected of a new-generation Raspberry Pi, the Raspberry Pi 5 features a number of upgrades over its predecessor, including a faster CPU and improved connectivity. The Raspberry Pi Foundation also claims that the latest Raspberry Pi is over twice as fast as its predecessor. Additionally, it is also touted as the first Raspberry Pi computer to feature a processor that was designed in-house.

The Raspberry Pi 5 will be available in two models: a 4GB variant priced at $60, and an 8GB variant that will go for $80. Breaking tradition, the Raspberry Foundation has announced the Raspberry Pi 5 before actual availability, and while buyers can place pre-orders for the same, the product will only be available for purchase toward the end of October 2023. Alongside the device, the foundation also announced that it will launch an updated Raspberry Pi OS in mid-October.