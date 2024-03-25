How To Install Android 14 On Your Raspberry Pi

How does one become a computer engineer? Going to college or taking online courses will definitely give you the necessary knowledge, but how do you practice those skills and put them to the test? Building your own PC could cut it, but not everyone has the cash for that. Using a Raspberry Pi, by comparison, is a more beginner-friendly and open-ended option.

The Raspberry Pi is a small-form hobbyist PC originally designed to help teach computer engineering skills. Consisting of nothing more than a simple motherboard, Raspberry Pis are blank canvases you can customize in countless ways. The internet is full of Raspberry Pi projects designed for beginners and ones that won't break the bank. You can turn a Raspberry Pi into a game console, a wall-mounted Google calendar, or the world's most inexpensive computer. All you really need is a power source, a screen, a mouse and keyboard, and an operating system.

If you're stuck considering which operating system to use, why not the latest version of Android? That way you can practice installing operating systems on computers, while also taking advantage of the new features and updates of Android 14.