5 Of The Best Places To Find New Raspberry Pi Projects
Getting your hands on a Raspberry Pi is a tinkerer's dream. Having one opens the door to all sorts of new projects to work on, like retro gaming consoles, home servers, and many more things. The only real downside is it can be tough to think outside of the box on what to use one for.
That's why it's important to have a community where people talk about the Raspberry Pi and all the different things it can do. Joining a group on social media is a perfect way to get this type of information, and it should be your first priority. While the Raspberry Pi is very cool, you're probably not going to find many people you know in real life who like to tinker around with them — so finding ideas for projects can be challenging. Luckily, finding like-minded folks to give you Raspberry Pi project ideas is not very hard.
Raspberry Pi subreddit
The Raspberry Pi subreddit is an easy place to hop on and find inspiration. People will post the gadgets they created using a Raspberry Pi here all the time, and you can do the same. There are all sorts of things to look at, and one of the subreddit's rules is no unused Pi pictures, so everything you come across will be a project.
You'll also find people asking questions about how to use Pis, how to fix broken ones, and all other things of that nature. This is probably the biggest Raspberry Pi community you'll find online. If you want to look at some of the best ideas, sort the subreddit by the most upvoted of all time and look at the various creations people created. This can be an excellent way to get an idea for something. At the very least, you can start a thread asking people for potential projects if you're stuck.
PiMyLifeUp
If you're looking for things ranging from beginners to advanced, the website PiMyLifeUp is perfect for you. This site lets you separate projects by what's easy and challenging; you can even take it a few steps further. You can look specifically into gaming projects, electronic projects, media projects, and many more.
This is a good set for people of all skills, and if you're just starting to work on a Raspberry Pi, this is a good spot to check out. There are all sorts of tutorials to go through, so don't be afraid to look things up. The guides cover things like the various Pi models, how to change your password, what cases to use, and other things of that nature. You're basically ensured you won't be messing anything up, even if you're a total beginner. Just try to stick with some of the more basic projects before you move on to the advanced ones.
Pinterest is a perfect place to find ideas for all sorts of DIY projects, and that's no different for Raspberry Pi. You do have to do some digging, but you can easily come across a person's board where they round up the projects for you. You'll want to search through a bunch of these boards if you're not finding anything you like, but if you do find something, you're in luck. You can even take things other people have pinned to their boards and add them to one of your own.
Creating your board is a good way to keep track of the projects that have interested you, and you can easily check them off once you've completed them. Anybody who has tinkered with a Raspberry Pi knows how much of a gateway it can become. Having a big board of ideas will make your next Pi purchase that much more worth it.
Tumblr
While we're mostly past the heydey of Tumblr, the blogging website is still a nice spot to post things online in your particular niche. The Raspberry Pi community isn't the largest on Tumblr, but you'll still be able to find a decent amount of people talking about it. Searching through the Raspberry Pi tag shows you all sorts of projects people have whipped up, and you might even see something you want to replicate.
Nevertheless, you can scroll through all sorts of ideas to find something. When you start your own project, you can put it up on Tumblr and use the same tag to provide the same type of inspiration to somebody else searching for the same thing. If you scroll enough on Tumblr without an account, you'll be prompted to make one, so keep in mind that your browsing is limited. If you do make an account, you won't have excuses not to post your finished product there.
YouTube
Like many social media platforms, YouTube is a good place to explore. If you're looking for Raspberry Pi ideas, you can type that into the YouTube search bar and find all sorts of videos that pop up. Of course, you're going to be at the whim of what other people have uploaded. Raspberry Pi devices have been around long enough that you'll probably still find a decent selection of things, even if you're looking for something hyper-specific.
If you just search for something basic like "Raspberry Pi projects," you'll certainly find enough to get started on a project. The cool thing about YouTube is the fact that you'll find people talking about the projects they did and what worked with them and what didn't. You're essentially able to get a bit more info about a build, and that's always nice to have. You can also check out some video tutorials if written guides aren't your thing.