5 Of The Best Places To Find New Raspberry Pi Projects

Getting your hands on a Raspberry Pi is a tinkerer's dream. Having one opens the door to all sorts of new projects to work on, like retro gaming consoles, home servers, and many more things. The only real downside is it can be tough to think outside of the box on what to use one for.

That's why it's important to have a community where people talk about the Raspberry Pi and all the different things it can do. Joining a group on social media is a perfect way to get this type of information, and it should be your first priority. While the Raspberry Pi is very cool, you're probably not going to find many people you know in real life who like to tinker around with them — so finding ideas for projects can be challenging. Luckily, finding like-minded folks to give you Raspberry Pi project ideas is not very hard.