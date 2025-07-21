13 Benefits Of Smart Home Automation (And Why It's Worth The Hassle Of Setting It Up)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Setting up smart home automations can feel overwhelming, and at times, downright ridiculous. You might wonder if you really need a machine that can open your blinds for you if your own two hands can do exactly the same thing, or whether you need a smart thermostat that learns when you're at home or away and adjusts the temperature on demand. These automations make less and less sense when you start piling on the cost and time it takes to set up and test them. However, some home automations can add immense value to your everyday life when installed correctly, and not all of them cost a fortune or require technical skills to install.

Keep in mind that there is no single best way to go about setting up home automations. There are tons of tools and services out there that can get the job done. Some are cheap but difficult to implement yourself, while others are more costly but don't require any effort on your part. No matter which path you choose, you're bound to find that some of these smart home benefits will be worth the investment.