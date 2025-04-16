What Is A Smart Home Hub & Do Your Devices Need One?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From security cameras that offer automatic cloud backups, to speakers you can control using your voice, there are several devices that can transform your house into a smart home. As these gadgets start to pile up, so do the number of apps on your phone. This is where smart hubs come in, and attempt to solve this mess by acting as a central point where all your smart devices converge.

The simplest way to understand what a smart home hub is by visualizing it as the brains of your smart home setup. Instead of directly connecting to your smartphone via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, you can route most smart devices to instead connect to a centralized hub, which in turn is connected to your home network via Ethernet or Wi-Fi. The biggest thing that a smart home hub solves is fragmentation, which is inevitable to avoid as you start collecting and setting up more devices for your house. A smart home hub facilitates connection to all these devices through a single access point.

There are also more than a handful of different protocols in the space of home automation. Modern smart devices may rely on Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, while others work over Zigbee or Z-Wave. A hub usually supports translation for all major protocols, which further streamlines connectivity. Additionally, since a smart home hub connects to your local network, it pulls you away from the reliance of using the cloud — strengthening security and improving speed and reliability.

