6 Smart Ways To Automate Your Home That Won't Break The Bank

There is no single way to turn your house into a smart home, although there are a few essential steps. For instance, setting up a smart home hub and connecting it to at least some of your phones, screens, and speakers forms the backbone of any smart home set up. After all, the hub is the brain and the control devices are its eyes and ears. That would make the most customizable parts of this machine its muscles — the smart devices in the house now under the command of the hub.

Thankfully, there are plenty of devices to transform your smart home and make automation affordable, though even the simplest of them require time and effort to set up. Sometimes they take a while to get used to, as well.

Though the temptation may be strong, you shouldn't always go with what seems cheapest in the moment. Automatization is a kind of home improvement, and just like those it can be done for cheap, but it won't always stand the test of time. You don't want to build your smart light system on some off-brand smart light bulbs with proprietary control software that might no longer be in production five years from now, or clog your local network with dozens of smart devices that shouldn't have been using Wi-Fi in the first place. Replacing the devices you cheapened out on is harder and more expensive than going the more sensible route in the first place.

That's what the purpose of this article is — to help you choose carefully how and when to automate your home for cheap. Here are six smart home automations that you can implement without a huge initial investment.