3 Of The Top Recommended Mini Robot Vacuum Cleaners For Your Small Apartment

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A robot vacuum regularly roaming your residence is a great way to keep your floors clean. However, not all robot vacuums are as effective in one environment as in another. People living in small apartments often require a different kind of vacuum than those with large spaces.

Most robot vacuums hover around the same size. The Eureka E10S, for example, is 13.8 by 13.8 by 3.8 inches. Its size can make it struggle to move around small spaces.

That's where mini vacuums come in. Some have significantly shorter lengths and widths than most robot vacuums, while others focus on keeping the vacuum thin. When looking for a mini vacuum for your small apartment, you should make sure it fits your needs. For example, do you need mopping functionality? Do you need to get under low furniture?

This list has the three best mini robot vacuums available for small spaces. We got hands-on with one of the smallest-sized vacuums on the market, and found out what sets it apart from others. I have experience owning and operating multiple robot vacuums, but not the other two listed. For them, I consulted top reviews from reputable websites to find out what people did and did not like about them. A more detailed explanation of our methodology is provided at the end of the article.