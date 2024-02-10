3 Of The Top Recommended Mini Robot Vacuum Cleaners For Your Small Apartment
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A robot vacuum regularly roaming your residence is a great way to keep your floors clean. However, not all robot vacuums are as effective in one environment as in another. People living in small apartments often require a different kind of vacuum than those with large spaces.
Most robot vacuums hover around the same size. The Eureka E10S, for example, is 13.8 by 13.8 by 3.8 inches. Its size can make it struggle to move around small spaces.
That's where mini vacuums come in. Some have significantly shorter lengths and widths than most robot vacuums, while others focus on keeping the vacuum thin. When looking for a mini vacuum for your small apartment, you should make sure it fits your needs. For example, do you need mopping functionality? Do you need to get under low furniture?
This list has the three best mini robot vacuums available for small spaces. We got hands-on with one of the smallest-sized vacuums on the market, and found out what sets it apart from others. I have experience owning and operating multiple robot vacuums, but not the other two listed. For them, I consulted top reviews from reputable websites to find out what people did and did not like about them. A more detailed explanation of our methodology is provided at the end of the article.
SwitchBot K10+
The $499.99 SwitchBot K10+ is a robot vacuum we got to try firsthand. It is 30% smaller than an average robot vacuum at 9.8 by 9.8 by 3.6 inches. Its small size allows it to get into hard-to-reach places and navigate small, cramped areas. Unlike some of the larger robot vacuums we've tested, the SwitchBot K10+ can get close to a wall to pick up dirt and debris.
Although mini, it does not sacrifice suction power. The SwitchBot K10+'s 2500 Pa suction power can handle dust, dirt, debris, and even cat litter without issues. It has four suction modes at various power and volume levels. We found that the lowest setting was quiet enough not to overpower conversations or TVs.
Setting up the device to scan a room through the app only took us 15 minutes. It has a 3200mAh battery that lets it clean a small space on one charge. We found that the vacuum could clean 475 square feet and still have a 25% charge left. The auto-empty docking station is also small at 10.28 by 8.3 by 12.72 inches, letting it fit in small apartments without problems.
The SwitchBot K10+ is for those truly tight on space. It's hard for other vacuums to compete with its miniature size. It does have a few drawbacks, however. Lightweight obstacles will be pushed rather than maneuvered around, and mopping features are limited.
eufy Clean 11S
The $229.99 eufy Clean 11S might not seem like a mini vacuum by its 12.8 by 12.8-inch measurement. But what sets it apart from the crowd is that it is only 2.85 inches tall. This makes it useful if you have low furniture.
This robot vacuum works on multiple surfaces. It has a BoostIQ mode that increases performance automatically when going over harder-to-clean surfaces. Reports note that it can go from hardwood to carpet and adjust accordingly without issues.
Reviewers point out that 1300Pa suction power is enough to pick up hair or dirt. All the dirt then gets deposited in a 600ml dust box after passing through a triple-layer filter. You will have to empty the dust box manually. One thing that can be frustrating about the vacuum is that it doesn't alert the user when it is time to empty the dust box.
While running, the vacuum won't make much noise. Techradar measured the noise from the vacuum at 55dB on standard mode and 60dB on max for hardwood floors, roughly the sound of an electric toothbrush.
A full charge provides around 100 minutes of runtime — enough to clean some small apartments more than once. However, what might not be an issue with small apartments is that you can't virtually wall off areas. This is because there is no app control. The device is configurable using an included battery-powered controller. For those who prefer to avoid fiddling with apps, this can be a bonus.
360 Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10
The $299.99 360 S10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is another thin robot vacuum that checked all the boxes to make it on this list. It is 3.35 inches tall, and smooth on top to help get under furniture. It can get away with a smooth top because it has built-in LIDAR sensors on the side and front that accurately map out areas.
The S10 maps out the area not only in 2D, but also in 3D. Those who have used the 3D mapping feature find it quite accurate. The vacuum also identifies the surfaces in the room and maps them out. When going over carpeted areas, the vacuum will increase its suction.
The S10 can get around light objects, and reviewers note that there is rarely a time that it needs saving from being trapped by an object. Users can choose from four suction modes: 600, 1000, 1500, and 3300Pa.
It has a 5,000mAh battery that powers the device for three hours of use before needing a charge. This will let it clean your small space multiple times without needing a charge. Some other useful features include app and voice integration.
The 500ml dust bin is easy to empty, releasing the contents by pushing one button. What sets this robot vacuum apart from many others is its mopping feature, which has a performance comparable to a standalone mop. That said, it isn't effective at cleaning up big messes that require some elbow grease.
Our methodology
For the SwitchBot K10+, our writer, Sarah Chaney, spent extensive time using the product in their small apartment. They tested the vacuum's cleaning power, obstacle avoidance, mopping, battery life, and noise level. Additionally, they fiddled with the various app features, including mapping, to see how effective and easy they were to configure.
I took a different approach when it came to the eufy Clean 11S and the 360 S10. I looked at the most popular and accredited reviews published online for the respective devices. Then, I determined some of the common praise given about the devices and the gripes. Their price and ability to function in a small room convinced me they deserved a spot on this list.