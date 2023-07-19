5 Cheap Android Tablets That Are Better Than You'd Think
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In recent years, the market for affordable Android tablets has experienced a significant transformation. Gone are the days when budget-friendly tablets meant compromising performance, features, and overall quality. Today, cheap Android tablets offer more value for your money than ever, surprising users with their capabilities and performance. These tablets have become attractive for individuals looking to meet digital needs without breaking the bank.
There are several reasons why you should consider an affordable tablet. First, cheap Android tablets provide a cost-effective solution for those who require a portable device for everyday tasks, such as web browsing, media consumption, and basic productivity applications. Secondly, advancements in technology have made it possible for budget Android tablets to incorporate features and specifications that were once exclusive to premium models. This means that users can now enjoy decent displays, respectable processing power, expandable storage options, and even stylus support at a fraction of the cost.
This article will explore some cheap Android tablets that defy expectations and perform better than anticipated. We will delve into their key features, performance capabilities, and value for money. By examining these tablets, we aim to provide insights into the affordable tablet market and help you make an informed decision when choosing a budget-friendly option that suits your needs.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus
The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus is a surprisingly capable cheap Android tablet that offers more than meets the eye. Despite its affordable price point, it provides several features and functionalities that make it a worthwhile option for budget-conscious consumers.
One of the key strengths of the Fire HD 8 Plus is its performance – with a 2GHz processor and 3GB of RAM, it delivers improved speed and responsiveness compared to its predecessor, making it suitable for everyday tasks such as web browsing, email, social media, and media consumption. The tablet's display, although not the best quality, is adequate for most users. It features an 8-inch 1280 x 800 LCD panel, which offers decent color reproduction and brightness levels. While it may not deliver the same visual experience as higher-end tablets, it is perfectly suitable for on-the-go or bedtime viewing. Battery life is also impressive on the Fire HD 8 Plus, with up to 12 hours of usage. This ensures the tablet can last throughout the day without frequent recharging. It supports USB-C charging — a welcome addition to a budget tablet.
While the Fire HD 8 Plus excels in many areas, it does have some limitations. The tablet's cameras are mediocre, producing grainy photos and videos. Additionally, the absence of the Google Play Store and limited access to mainstream apps can be a drawback for users relying heavily on Google services. But overall, the tab can offer excellent value for your money.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is a surprisingly capable and affordable Android tablet with a range of features and performance that exceed expectations for its price range. Look no further for proof than the Tab A7's impressive battery life, lasting more than 13 hours on some tests, allowing users to enjoy extended usage without worrying about recharging. The tablet's thin bezels and lightweight design make it highly portable and comfortable to hold for prolonged periods.
Regarding technical specifications, the Tab A7 is powered by a Qualcomm SM6115 CPU and 3GB of RAM, and if day-to-day tasks such as web browsing, video playback, and light gaming are all you use the tab for, then it should be adequate. The tablet features a 10.4-inch 2000 x 1200-pixel display that delivers decent color reproduction, although it may not have the same wow factor as more high-end OLED tablets. Additionally, the Tab A7 includes 32GB of storage, expandable via a microSD card, ensuring users have ample space.
Software support is another area where the Tab A7 shines. It includes the Google Play Store, which sets it apart from Amazon's Fire tablets and their more limited app selection. However, it's important to note that the Tab A7 does have some limitations. Its camera performance is lackluster, producing soft and washed-out images. The Snapdragon 662 processor and 3GB of RAM deliver adequate performance but may experience occasional delays during multitasking.
Xiaomi Redmi Pad
The Xiaomi Redmi Pad is a cheap Android tablet that surprises users with its impressive features and value for money. Despite its affordable price, it offers several characteristics that set it apart from other tablets in its class.
One of the best things about the Redmi Pad is its display. It boasts a 10.61-inch IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, providing smooth scrolling and improved visual fluidity. This is a notable feature for a tablet in the budget space and enhances the overall user experience, especially when browsing or gaming. In terms of performance, the Redmi Pad offers a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, which strikes a balance between power and efficiency. The tablet comes in different RAM and storage configurations, allowing users to choose the one that best suits their needs. Battery life is another area where the Redmi Pad shines — it is equipped with an 8000mAh battery.
The Redmi Pad also offers a decent camera setup, with an 8-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. While not on par with flagship tablets, these cameras are suitable for everyday photography, video calls, and scanning documents. Additionally, the tablet features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, delivering immersive audio for an enhanced multimedia experience. And, of course, one of the main advantages of the Redmi Pad is its affordability. The $209 price tag on Amazon makes it an attractive option for buyers on a budget who want a quality tablet without breaking the bank.
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2
The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 proves to be a surprisingly impressive and affordable Android tablet, offering features and performance that are well worth its price. This tablet presents a formidable challenger to the iPad with its solid performance, stunning design, and vibrant OLED display.
The standout feature of the Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 is its 11.2-inch OLED display, which delivers a high-resolution viewing experience with excellent color reproduction and improved refresh rate. This results in a smooth and immersive user experience, making it a perfect choice for multimedia consumption. Furthermore, the tablet's thin bezels, 85% screen-to-body ratio, and small selfie camera for video meetings contribute to its sleek and modern design.
In terms of audio, the Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 impresses with its JBL-tuned quad speakers, delivering rich sound quality with Dolby Atmos support. This enhances the overall multimedia experience, from gaming to video playback. Performance-wise, the Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 performs admirably with its Kompanio 1300T processor and decent benchmark scores. It handles graphically demanding games well and provides a smooth multitasking experience. Additionally, the tablet offers a solid battery life, outperforming the iPad in this aspect, charging in a reasonable time frame.
While the Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 excels in several areas, it does have some minor drawbacks. The camera performance is decent in good lighting conditions but falls short in certain scenarios. The tablet also lacks an IP rating for water and dust resistance.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is another great choice for budget-conscious users. Despite being labeled as the "lite" version, it delivers several features and functionalities that make it stand out among other tablets in its price range.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features slim bezels and a stylish aluminum unibody, giving it a premium look and feel. The tablet also comes bundled with an S Pen, which enhances the note-taking and drawing experience. The display of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is another standout feature. It boasts a 10.4-inch LCD screen that offers vibrant colors and crisp visuals. The tablet also delivers clear audio through its speakers, enhancing the entertainment value.
In terms of performance, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite offers commendable capabilities for everyday use. It runs on an Exynos processor, which is not the fastest but provides reliable performance for web browsing, media consumption, and productivity applications. Battery life is another area where the Galaxy Tab S6 does well. Its 7,040mAh battery delivers impressive endurance, lasting throughout the day with regular usage.
One limitation of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is the lack of optimized apps for larger tablet displays, which can be a common challenge for Android tablets. However, it still provides a satisfactory tablet experience with its sharp display, strong audio, and thin bezels.