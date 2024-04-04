5 Budget-Friendly Tablet Accessories To Get A More Laptop-Like Experience

You've committed to owning a tablet, and for good reason. They're portable and can do virtually anything a computer can. But what if you have one of those days when a laptop would be incredibly helpful? Maybe a big report snuck up on you while you're on the road, or there are just way too many client emails to try and answer. At that moment, you'd probably wish you had gone for the laptop.

Push the buyer's remorse aside, though, because there's a solution that won't cost you a ton of money and still allows you to enjoy that tablet experience. With how powerful tablets are today, they can be mini-PCs. At least with the right accessories, they can.

Thinking hard about the functions of a laptop, we compiled a list of five budget-friendly accessories that can help transform your tablet in times of need. To put this list together, we tried to stick to sub-$20 accessories, as you will need each of them, and we wanted to keep the overall price as low as possible.

Along with price, accessories were chosen based on personal experience, either specifically with the peripheral or extensive use of a brand. When I didn't have much hands-on time with a category, I turned to user and professional reviews, but I'll discuss our methodology a little later. For now, it's shopping time.