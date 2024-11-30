11 Mistakes You Might Be Making When Installing Security Cameras In Your Home

When it comes to buying security cameras for your home, there is a lot to consider. How big is your home, how many cameras do you need, is your Wi-Fi strong enough for multiple cameras, and just how much is it all going to cost?

There's also the question of whether to hire a professional to install your cameras or to take the DIY route. While 44% of consumers hire a pro, according to Consumer Affairs, most people go it alone. That's not necessarily a bad thing, especially if it saves you money.

However, research turns out to be the most important step to avoid making some common security camera installation mistakes. From the small print in the product description to the laws that apply to your neighborhood and property, things can go sideways if you click "add to cart" without thinking ahead.

Home security cameras are more affordable and ubiquitous than ever, with around 10.8 million U.S. households employing a DIY security system. Still, they're not always simple, even though the drop in burglary incidents since 2011 may have something to do with the rise in residential security camera usage.

Choosing between Ring and Blink is an important decision, but it's not the only consideration while planning for home security cameras. You might be making one of these common mistakes — or multiple — during installation.