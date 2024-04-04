5 Home Depot Finds To Help Level Up Your Home Security
Whether you live in a gated community, a neighborhood, or an apartment, home security is something that none of us can overlook. You never know when someone will mark your home as their next target. Thankfully, with seemingly daily advances in technology, it's never been easier to beef up your home's security. Security cameras, smart locks, motion sensors, and even entire alarm systems are readily available at most major retailers, helping you protect every inch of your home, inside and out.
If you want to boost your home security, look no further than The Home Depot. While the home improvement retailer offers plenty of budget-friendly tools worth buying, it has also grown its home security catalog in recent years. Whether it's an entire security system (alarms and cameras) or a simple doorbell camera, Home Depot has everything you need to ensure no one sets foot near your home without you knowing. They will even come to you and install your smart home hardware, which is one of the unexpected services Home Depot offers.
Luckily, we've searched Home Depot's website and compiled a list of the best home security offers, factoring in user reviews and product effectiveness to create a diverse list (more on this later). Let's get started.
Ring Battery Doorbell Plus
Doorbell cameras become more popular year after year, practically becoming a household staple. So, the first product on our list is one of the best on the market: the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus.
The Battery Doorbell Plus is one of the best Ring doorbells for your home. The camera is easy to install (just insert the battery and mount it with the provided screws) and lets you see everyone and everything that approaches your front door. It features an expanded head-to-toe view, providing a clear view with 1536p HD+ video, a quick-release rechargeable battery, and even works with Alexa products. Through the Ring companion app, you can see, hear, and speak to people at your door in real-time, and it will send you alerts whenever it detects movement. You can even use the app to view a recorded history, and it identifies moments of movement so you can quickly jump to them if your package was stolen or someone tried to break in.
Home Depot customers gave the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus a 4.4-star average rating with 100 five-star reviews. The camera retails for $169.99, but it's easy to find on sale at Home Depot, with prices as low as $119.99. You could also go for similar products from brands like Wyze, Google, or the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro. You can't go wrong with any of these options, and there's no easier way to boost your home's security than with a doorbell camera.
Yale Assure 2 Smart Lock
With the Yale Assure 2 Smart Lock, keys will be a thing of the past. The smart lock features key-free access through a numerical code you set. Through the Yale Access app, you can easily share your code, create schedules (so your door automatically unlocks when you get home), and view a 24/7 activity feed. You can even go entirely key-free, locking and unlocking your home with your smartphone or smartwatch. It comes in two models, one that works over Bluetooth and another over Wi-Fi. With the Bluetooth model, you'll need to be nearby to unlock it, but the Wi-Fi version works from anywhere as long as you service.
Every Yale smart lock has Matter in their sights, partnering with the unified home security platform to ensure their products are future-proof. Yale even offers other smart lock models without a traditional keyhole, which is the easiest way to ensure that no one picks a lock to break into your home. The Assure 2 Smart Lock is also compatible with other smart home products and voice assistants.
Home Depot is an exclusive retailer of many Yale smart locks. The Assure 2 Smart Lock with Wi-Fi capabilities is available in-store and online for $259.00, or you can go with the Bluetooth model for $159. Although expensive, you can rest assured the product is worth the price, as Home Depot customers gave it a 4.3-star average rating with over 400 five-star reviews.
WYZE Cam OG
When you think of home security, cameras are likely the first product that comes to mind. We'd be amiss not to include one on this list, and our recommendation is the Wyze Cam OG. Whether indoors or outdoors, this security camera ensures your home is covered and it's affordable.
The Wyze Cam OG records a 120-degree field of view in 1080p with color night vision, which you can view in the Wyze app or insert a microSD card to ensure you don't lose any footage. You can also view a live feed from the camera through the app and use the two-way audio feature to talk to anyone outside. If your voice isn't enough to deter intruders, the built-in spotlight and siren will surely do the trick. It'll also alert you when it detects motions and sounds. The security camera is small so that it can fit just about anywhere, is easy to install, and has an IP65 rating, meaning it's protected from outdoor elements like dust, oil, and water.
You can get the Wyze Cam OG at Home Depot for $24.98 on sale ($29.98 usually), making it easy and affordable to stock up on a few to cover your home in security cameras. Plus, you know you're getting your money's worth, as it has over 600 five-star reviews (out of over 1,000) and an average customer rating of 4.3 stars.
Defiant Wireless Home Security Door/Window Alarm
The Defiant Wireless Home Security Door and Window Alarm is an excellent product for those who desire the utmost security in their home. With the included self-adhesive pads, you can attach these compact alarms to any door or window in your home. The two sides are magnetically connected, and separating them releases a 120 dB alarm to notify you when someone has opened your door or window and deter intruders. They're wireless (batteries included), easy to install, and have a chime setting for when you want a more casual alert when a door opens.
Popular home security manufacturers like Ring and Wyze have similar products, but you need to purchase their entire alarm security kits for them to work (more on that below). The Defiant Wireless Home Security Alarms are standalone devices, so you don't have to spend hundreds of dollars on them. The product is also a "Best Seller" at Home Depot, which is why they make this list. Over 200 five-star reviews have netted the Defiant Wireless Home Security Alarms a 4.1-star customer rating, and at $24.98 for a two-pack, you can easily buy enough for your home's doors and windows.
Ring Alarm Pro Wireless Security System
If you need the highest level of home security to feel safe, you may want to invest in a complete security system like the Ring Alarm Pro Wireless Security System. This massive, 14-piece kit includes one Alarm Pro Base Station, two battery-powered Keypads, eight Contact Sensors, two Motion Detectors, and one Range Extender. It also features a built-in Wi-Fi 6 router, allowing the system to cover up to 1,500 square feet. The Contact Sensors can be attached to doors and windows, emitting a chirp when opened, and the Motion Sensors are perfect for hallways. The security system also has a 24-hour backup battery, keeping you protected even during an outage.
We saved the Ring Alarm Pro Wireless Security System for last because of its cost. It's the most expensive product on this list, retailing for $379.99, but no home security list would be complete without including an entire security system. For even more money, you can further enhance your home's security by expanding the range with extenders and subscribing to Ring Protect Pro for features like Backup Internet and emergency response. However, despite the high barrier for entry, Home Depot customers are more than happy with their purchases, giving the Ring Security System a 4.7-star rating with nearly 100 five-star reviews.
Why were these products picked?
The Home Depot splits its home security department into six categories: security cameras, doorbell cameras, smart locks, motion sensors, security camera systems, and alarm systems. We included one product from each category for this list, leaving security camera systems off because of their extremely high cost and have little to no user reviews. This makes our recommendations diverse and likely to help readers whether they have one home security item or none.
Every product on this list has at least 100 user reviews and a four-star average rating (ranging from 4.1 to 4.7) on Home Depot's website. This ensures that every home security item we listed comes recommended not only by us but also by trusted Home Depot customers.