Yale's New Smart Locks Have Matter In Their Sights

The latest Yale Assure Lock 2 is going to be one of the first smart locks to take the matter of smart-home device unification seriously with... well, Matter. Yale's been making various types of locks for a long time, even coming up with the first smart lock to integrate Google's Nest Weave protocol – a platform that seeks to connect various smart-home accessories together. The thing is, smart-home appliances utilize various platforms that are constantly updating, and not all smart locks can keep up with newer products. Yale's Assure Lock range tried to change that by allowing consumers to upgrade their smart lock system by adding modules to their existing model.

Yale

While Yale's HomeKit add-on lets it integrate with Apple products, users need to swap in a different module to support devices from other manufacturers. This is where Yale's new Assure Lock 2 comes in, which aims to provide an upgraded smart lock experience that's also quite future-proof. In a press release, Yale announced that its new smart lock lineup is 30% smaller, easier to install, and comes with Apple Homekit integration right out of the box. Unlocking can be done either physically through its keypad, or remotely via voice assistant, Apple Watch, or the Yale Access app. It also focuses on what really matters: assuring your home's security for years to come.