5 Third-Party Cameras That Work With Google Home

If you're looking to establish a home security system for yourself, the first and most obvious thing you're going to need is one or more security cameras strategically placed in and around your home. If you're building your security system around a particular smart home framework, such as Google Home, you'll naturally want devices that are compatible with that framework. The easiest way to achieve that is to use Google Nest cameras, but if you only purchase name-brand hardware, then this endeavor may start to become a bit costly, not to mention inflexible if you ever wanted to switch to a different framework like Amazon Alexa.

Advertisement

The best course of action to remedy both these quibbles is to make use of third-party smart home cameras. Thanks to inter-brand cooperation, many of these cameras have at least some degree of support with the Google Home and Google Assistant frameworks. You might not get the full scope of features, with some third-party camera users reporting being unable to stream footage to their phones, but you should still be able to manage the devices from the Google Home app and access camera feeds from a smart home hub device like the Nest Hub.