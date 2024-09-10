SlashGear's Most Innovative Products Of IFA 2024

We're in Berlin this week at IFA 2024, one of the most massive tech conventions on the planet. This year the convention is celebrating its 100th birthday — all the way from its humble beginnings as a radio exhibition (back in the year 1924 as the "Große Deutsche Funkausstellung" [Large German Radio Exhibition]) to what it is today: a gigantic gathering of technology in consumer electronics and home appliances. To give you a good look at some of the most cutting-edge products on the show floor, we've collected the recipients of SlashGear's IFA 2024 Innovation Award here for you all at once.

Below you'll find examples of futuristic technology and game-changing advancement in wearable smart devices, smart home care and cleaning, home entertainment, and smart lighting. In the mix we have new ideas, new concepts, and new and different takes on some very old ideas indeed — here we have the most innovative products at IFA 2024.