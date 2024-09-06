Reolink Altas PT Ultra: Your Award-Winning All-Seeing Eye

One of the annoying things about some security cameras is that they can't function efficiently under their own power. They either need to be in the proximity of a power outlet or elaborately wired into your home power grid, and if there is a battery, it needs to be recharged constantly. The Reolink Altas PT Ultra doesn't have that problem. This camera is packing an absolute beastly 20,000mAh battery pack, twice the capacity of comparable battery cameras. While in its standard working mode, the camera has enough internal juice to sustain itself for up to 16 months before needing a recharge.

Advertisement

When switching to recording mode, more power does get used, but the Altas PT Ultra is no pushover. The camera can record in 4K quality for up to 12 straight hours, and even if you were to use that entire recording capacity every single day, the camera's power would last eight days. Through the Reolink mobile app and desktop client, you can customize the camera's recording schedule, both to get coverage when you really need it and to optimize the battery usage.

For an extra layer of optimization, the Altas PT Ultra features a first-of-its-kind pre-recording option, which allows it to capture the moments leading up to a motion sensor trigger event, as opposed to only winking on after the sensor has been tripped. This helps to ensure that an entire security risk event is captured on camera, instead of just the tail-end of it.

Advertisement