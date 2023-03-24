Audeze Maxwell Review: Wireless Gaming Headset Delivers A Very Nice Surprise

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In all honesty, when I first opened the box for this Audeze Maxwell wireless gaming headset, I wasn't expecting much. My assumption was that it would be something like a slightly fancier version of the last high-end headphones I reviewed. So it was a nice surprise to be so impressed by the quality I heard, once I started listening to audio across multiple devices and performing some recording tests with this headset.

Much like my experience with Logitech's G Astro A30 gaming headset, the time I've been able to spend with this new Maxwell headset (specifically the PlayStation version) has been unexpectedly eye-opening to the point that it's made me question my perception of the former. Now, I don't believe I was wrong in what I said about the A30s — it's just that this Maxwell wireless headset does it all a little bit better. Or a lot better in one particular case.

Audeze provided SlashGear with a Maxwell wireless gaming headset (the PlayStation model) for the purpose of this review.