Yaber K3 Series Projectors Dazzle At IFA 2024
Thanks to Yaber, it's now easier than ever to provide your home with the full cinematic experience similarly available at high-end movie theaters. Yaber's new K3 and K3 Pro projector series provide stunning and brilliant visuals and immersive sound that doesn't just put you in the theater — it can transport you into the world of what you're watching. That's exactly why SlashGear has deemed the Yaber K3 Series worthy of a 2024 IFA Innovation Award.
Yaber is debuting the newest generation of its flagship home theater projectors at IFA Berlin 2024. The iconic consumer and electronics exhibition, which has the theme of "Innovating the Future" this year, is an ideal match for the Yaber K3 Series, which encapsulates Yaber's "Looks Better, Sounds Perfect" mission statement with its superior audiovisual quality.
Forget what you think you know about projectors, as the Yaber K3 series sets a new standard for home entertainment, utilizing the brand's exclusive and state-of-the-art NovaGlow optical technology to provide sharp, vivid images that look true to life. Additionally, dual 15W JBL speakers capable of Dolby Audio are incorporated into Yaber's projectors to envelope your room or office in an immersive, theater-like soundscape. With an included subwoofer in the K3 Pro that delivers richer bass, you'll feel the media you're watching.
Create a display that perfectly fits your room with the Yaber K3 Series
Whether you're looking for a practical display that mimics what you'd get from a cumbersome, space-consuming medium-sized television set, or a room-sized image that covers your entire wall, Yaber's K3 series has you covered. The devices can project from 40 to 200 inches — even in bright areas, allowing you to still get crisp, clear images during the day or in rooms of your office or home that have lots of natural light. This is possible in part because of the innovative NovaGlow optical technology developed by Yaber, which is only available with the brand's state-of-the-art projectors.
Using powerful LEDs, the K3 series sports 1080p FHD resolution and a stunning brightness of 1,600 lumens (ANSI), while utilizing advanced technology to minimize light loss. If you've already had the luxury of experiencing Yaber's previous-generation K2s, you can expect twice the brightness from the new K3. You'll also hear sound like you never have before from a projector, thanks to the integrated Dolby Audio and dual 15W JBL speakers that's accentuated by the deep, rich bass of the K3 Pro's subwoofer.
The Yaber K3 Series is a breeze to set up and use with over 7,000 apps
While the technology that runs Yaber's K3 series is highly advanced, the projector itself is extremely simple to set up and use. Yaber's smart setup allows you to adjust the screen size to your liking, as well as the distance between the device and your screen. It has a throw ratio of 1.2:1 for projection sizes ranging from 40-200 inches.
The K3 can automatically correct focus, keystone, screen alignment, and even obstacle avoidance, so you won't have to stress over fine-tuning the display. However, if you choose to do so, the K3/K3 Pro also easily allows you to manually adjust the settings using its remote control. The projector, which runs on Yaber's specialized Android platform, also comes with support for Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.0 connective technology, which easily allows you to connect to the web or effortlessly pair the display with your mobile device.
An integrated Google TV dongle also grants you access to over 7,000 apps to use with the projector — including Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, and many, many more. Thoughtfully designed for ease of use, the K3/K3 Pro can also be controlled from a distance using voice commands, while NFC Tap allows you to easily cast content from Apple and Android smartphones. Also in line with Yaber's commitment to providing everyday comfort and convenience, a blue light-filtering coating on the lens will help reduce eye strain.
Yaber uses innovative refraction and CoolSwift technology for a small, lightweight projector
By using sophisticated refraction technology, Yaber has managed to shrink the size of its projectors to just 290 x 323 x 154 mm. Weighing just slightly over 5 kg (or about 11 lbs), you'll find it easy to move the projector when needed, whether it's to use it in another room, or take it to the office for an important presentation.
If you're concerned that a smaller device means that the projector is more likely to overheat: Yaber has developed trailblazing CoolSwift technology that maintains an optimal temperature for the K3, preventing overheating using intelligent temperature control and projection systems. With these protective features in place — including a U-shaped heatsink and dual thermoelectric coolers for enhanced heat dissipation — the projector can safely handle uninterrupted use without sacrificing any of its stunning performance.
Additionally, by consistently running at lower temperatures, the lifespan of the projector will also last longer. On top of that, the K3 series is durably built, utilizing ultra clear glass that provides sharp, bright images while being extra resilient. The all-glass lens also minimizes focus drift, preventing projection deterioration.
The Yaber K3 Series is perfect for both home and office
Whether it's for your ideal home entertainment setup, or to enhance your office with state-of-the-art presentations and video conferencing, the Yaber K3 Series will suit your personal and professional needs. The K3s provide brighter and clearer visuals than most projectors under $1,000, along with best-in-class JBL speakers and immersive Dolby audio. Yaber's innovative NovaGlow and CoolSwift technologies allow the projector to provide a steady, superior viewing experience up to 200 inches, even in bright rooms — all without overheating. Plus, features like auto focus, auto keystone correction, intelligent screen alignment, and intelligent obstacle avoidance make setting up and using the K3 Series a breeze.
The Yaber K3 projector is available exclusively online, and includes a balanced audio profile and all of the impressive features and specifications of the K3 Pro, with the exception of a subwoofer. If you're looking for even deeper, richer bass, you can opt for the Yaber K3 Pro, which includes the subwoofer and can be found exclusively from physical retailers.