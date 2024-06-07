ESR's Newest Collection Offers An Ultra-Fast 15W Qi2-Certified Charger For Every Occasion

Sponsored Content.

This content was paid for by ESR, and written by SlashGear.

With its latest collection of powerful, fast 15W MagSafe chargers and accessories, ESR is allowing iPhone and Apple Watch users to unleash the true potential of MagSafe whenever and wherever they need it — whether it's at home, at work, or in the car. This new lineup of Qi2 chargers continues ESR's dedication to improving the iPhone experience and making tech easier for the average user that the brand has been committed to since its founding in 2009. Since then, ESR has built a user base of over 100 million people worldwide and sold over 16 million high-quality products — making it the all-time, top-selling brand of MagSafe accessories on Amazon.

Whether it's for your iPhone, AirPods, or Apple Watch, ESR's complete collection of 15W fast chargers offers a range of MagSafe chargers to best suit your needs, and all share one thing in common: They're all fast and reliable.