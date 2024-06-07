ESR's Newest Collection Offers An Ultra-Fast 15W Qi2-Certified Charger For Every Occasion
With its latest collection of powerful, fast 15W MagSafe chargers and accessories, ESR is allowing iPhone and Apple Watch users to unleash the true potential of MagSafe whenever and wherever they need it — whether it's at home, at work, or in the car. This new lineup of Qi2 chargers continues ESR's dedication to improving the iPhone experience and making tech easier for the average user that the brand has been committed to since its founding in 2009. Since then, ESR has built a user base of over 100 million people worldwide and sold over 16 million high-quality products — making it the all-time, top-selling brand of MagSafe accessories on Amazon.
Whether it's for your iPhone, AirPods, or Apple Watch, ESR's complete collection of 15W fast chargers offers a range of MagSafe chargers to best suit your needs, and all share one thing in common: They're all fast and reliable.
ESR makes a Qi2 3-in-1 Travel Charger that can fit in your pocket
Just because you're on the go doesn't mean you still don't need and constantly use all the same gadgets. Fortunately, ESR makes a Qi2 3-in-1 Travel Charger that's also capable of simultaneously powering your iPhone, Apple Watch, and Airpods — with the added benefit of being highly portable. That's because, in addition to weighing just 131 grams, the charger is foldable — measuring just 1.6 cm when closed — and has a slim design that allows you to take it anywhere you go in its very own travel case.
It's also compatible with all watchOS updates and offers fast, reliable 15W charging. When SlashGear hit the road to cover CES 2024, we made sure we didn't forget to bring this super convenient travel charger. The ESR Qi2 3-in-1 Travel Charger costs $64.99 and is currently available in black or white, with a brown color option coming soon.
The Qi2 3-in-1 Watch Wireless Charging Set saves space while increasing efficiency
Space is a finite resource, whether you're talking about property, personal space, or a coveted parking spot — and that applies to the space on your desk or nightstand as well. With so many things you'd like to keep within arms reach, whether working or relaxing at home, the last thing you want to do is clutter that space with various chargers. This is why the Qi2 3-in-1 Watch Wireless Charging Set from ESR is so useful.
With its 3-in-1 capability, the device can simultaneously charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. The Qi2 25W 3-in-1 Watch Charger offers fast and reliable 15W charging that can quickly recharge even the most powerful iPhones, such as the iPhone 15/14/13/12, and its 5W charging is compatible with all watchOS updates. It also serves as a handy phone stand, using a ring of magnets that allow you to use your devices in StandBy while charging, portrait mode for FaceTime calls, and landscape mode when you want to relax and watch a video.
ESR offers the Qi2 3-in-1 Watch Wireless Charging Set in both black and white models to best suit the decor of your home or office while optimizing space with its minimal footprint. The black model is available for $59.99, while the white model retails for $64.99.
ESR offers unparalleled versatility with its Qi2 Magnetic Wireless Car Charger
Whether we like it or not, we spend a lot of time in our cars, which is why it's just as important to have a charger in your vehicle as it is in your house. However, car chargers shouldn't be treated as second-rate products, especially when there are options that are just as good as those you can use at home. The Qi2 Magnetic Wireless Car Charger from ESR provides twice the power of a 7.5W charger and can keep your iPhone fully charged as you commute. It's hard to compare ESR's Qi2 car charger to other products, because it's the first of its kind.
The versatility of ESR's wireless car charger is unmatched. It can be clipped either to an air vent or secured to your dashboard, thanks to its three-point air vent mount and 18 powerful N52 magnets that can provide 1,600 gf of holding force. That's enough to keep your phone secure even on the bumpiest roads. Plus, the base is adjustable in all directions and utilizes a MagSafe-compatible magnetic matrix, so you can set your phone at the perfect angle for calls and navigation. The ESR Qi2 Magnetic Wireless Car Charger is available for $27.99 on Amazon.
The durable ESR Qi2 mini Wireless Charger is built to last
For even more portability and versatility, you can equip yourself with the ESR Qi2 mini Wireless Charger. Its compact and ultra-slim design allows you to easily store it in your bag — or even your pocket — for when you need a quick charge while out and about. Its durable nylon-braided cable is five feet long and can withstand over 6,000 bends, so you won't need to worry about damaging it while you're on the move or wrapping it around furniture to reach an outlet. The Qi2 mini offers speedy, reliable 15W charging that is perfect for newer iPhones like the 15/14/13/12 series.
The charger features 18 powerful N52 magnets that will provide 1,200 gf of holding force to keep your device secure and conveniently uses USB-C, while an adapter will allow you to use it with USB-A ports if needed. The ESR Qi2 mini Wireless Charger comes in two different colors: Black and silver.
