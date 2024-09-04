Tineco Carpet One Cruiser Makes Cleaning Your Carpet A Simple Part Of Your Routine

Cleaning this carpet with the Tineco Carpet One Cruiser Carpet Cleaner was a blast, which sounds odd, but was absolutely true. Leaving the device on auto, the Carpet One Cruiser made quick work of the less traveled areas, reviving the carpet back to its former pink glory.

The more heavily stained areas of the carpet required me to use all 130W of available suction by pushing a button on the handle to enable maximum performance. To my amazement, I saw almost all of the discoloration leave the carpet, leaving a carpet that looked nearly as good as I could remember it.

The suction was so strong when set to maximum performance that it pulled clumps of gray cat hair out of the carpet. This wasn't cat hair on or near the top of the carpet fibers either, this was cat hair in the deep recesses of the carpet that wasn't visible to the naked eye. The handle also has an easy-to-read indicator to let you know when the area you're in is fully cleaned.

As the bucket filled, it was both satisfying (and a little gross) seeing the color of the water as it made its way into the front chamber of the water tank. The carpet cleaner will also send out an audio prompt letting you know when it's time to dump the bucket and when to add water.

Moving the Carpet One Cruiser around was easy and painless thanks to its three levels of SmoothPower Tech. These three levels help aid in pushing the carpet cleaner forward or pulling it backward. There is a low, medium, and high setting for various levels of aid.