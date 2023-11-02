Tapo C120 Review: A Beginner Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera That's Easy To Install

Using the Tapo C120 via the app is much smoother compared to those minor setup stumbles, though. Your camera will appear in the app under whatever name you decide to give it (this can be changed later if you prefer), and tapping on it will pull off the feed and a small assortment of functions.

You can go into fullscreen, take a screenshot or start recording video, turn sounds from the camera on or off, use it for video calls, speak through the camera, turn an alarm on or off, enter or exit Privacy Mode (which disables streaming and recording functions), toggle the built-in lights, or get in touch with Tapo Care — if you've signed up for it. Or you can dive into any recorded videos or screenshots that might be saved in the app or through Tapo Care's cloud storage. Additionally, if you give the app access to your smartphone's photo library it will automatically save any screenshots or recordings you make there as well.

A whole lot of minor settings can also be adjusted in various ways to customize the Tapo C120 to better fit your own criteria. Everything from limiting notifications of activity at certain hours of the day to deciding how long the alarm or lights will remain on once activated can be refined to your liking.

If you want to store footage locally, you're going to need to shell out for a separate microSD card. If you have a microSD card on hand, you should be able to use it in this device — provided it's not pre-formatted to some other device.