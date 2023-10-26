Tapo Wire-Free Magnetic Security Camera: Simple But Smart DIY Home Surveillance

Since it's not wired to anything, someone could easily tamper with it

With brands like Eufy, Vivint, Blink, and TP-Link, the availability of easy-to-use and affordable security devices makes exploring the world of home surveillance options an easy choice to make. What's not easy, however, is sorting through the bewildering number of options for consumers. From doorbells to standalone cameras to electronic locks, picking the right smart device ecosystem can be staggering.

TP-Link offers an array of smart home and security choices within their Tapo lineup, which can communicate seamlessly with one another. The Tapo Smart Wire-Free Security Camera (TC85) we're reviewing here is an intriguing choice for many looking to leap into home security. The ease of use and installation make it especially compelling for apartment dwellers who can't make significant permanent modifications either inside or outside of their residences. This device also seems to be ready-made for those individuals hoping to start their home security journey with a single device. But is it enough?

TP-Link provided a Tapo Wire-Free Security Camera (TC85) and Tapo A200 solar charging panel for the purposes of this review.