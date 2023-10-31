Ring Stick Up Cam Pro Review: Home Surveillance Versatility Doesn't Come Cheap

The first thing to understand about this camera is just how good the picture quality is. This is thanks to the 1080p HD camera with HDR capability, color night vision, and a field of view of 155° diagonal, 139° horizontal, and 80° vertical. When viewing the live image through the app, incredible detail and the ability to zoom in further than you might think you could reveal the smallest details.

It is not unreasonable to think this camera could help you easily identify license plate numbers or writing or logos on someone's clothing. When placed, for example, on a wall with the camera facing perpendicular to the house, the range of view can capture the entire backyard of an average American home.

Color Night Vision is remarkable as well. Accompanying images show first the night view from the camera followed by a picture of the same area taken by a Pixel 6 camera. When peering into a nearly pitch-black night, this camera can illuminate everything in sharp detail. For nearly any situation when specific evidence requires minute details, the Stick Up Cam will deliver results.

Justin Owen/SlashGear

Motion detection provides robust surveillance and this camera provides flexibility in how it can be used. When setting up the camera, a zone within the field of view can be set to avoid erroneous notifications, such as neighbors walking down a sidewalk. But as soon as someone steps into your yard, the camera will send a notification and begin recording.

Ring deploys what it calls Bird's Eye View, which gives a digital representation of an overhead view that tracks the path of whoever or whatever triggered the recording. All of these functions are easy to set up and work seamlessly with little to no input afterward, providing versatile security at all times.