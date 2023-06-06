Ring Employees' Camera-Peeping Shows The Terrifying Downside Of Home Security Tech

Home surveillance technology is incredibly useful. For pet owners, it's a way of monitoring those fluffy family members while we're away. Responsible adults can keep a watchful eye on children in their cribs from another room. Ring doorbells, meanwhile, allow us to keep watch over who's at our doors, ensure we don't miss deliveries, and perform other invaluable functions.

Ring is, it seems, the biggest name in the business. In June 2022, Businesswire released a Strategy Analytics report that revealed that Ring's doorbell outsold its competitors by an incredible margin, with 1.4 million sales. A Ring doorbell's now-familiar chime, then, should be comforting for residents, an assurance of protection akin to the telltale yellow of a Yale security system.

Its mere presence should be, and frequently is, a deterrent. However, the issue with such cameras is that, if compromised, they can provide a window into the owner's world that was never intended to be used. This, shockingly, was the case when some Ring employees were reportedly found to have used the system to spy on owners. Ring is, after all, always watching (perhaps unless the power goes out).